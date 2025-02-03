Lubinda eyes Hichilema’s Community House



PF FACTION vice president Given Lubinda says once the Tonse Alliance forms Government, under the leadership of former President Edgar Lungu, they shall not allow President Hakainde Hichilema to live in his own house as it will be turned into State property.





Speaking at a press briefing in Petauke yesterday, Lubinda stated that the Alliance shall build a new house for President Hichilema because by then the house will not suit him as he will no longer be a President.





“Come 2026, Hakainde Hichilema’s Community House community shall become state lodge, it shall become presidential state lodge. This is not because we are vindictive. We shall not follow Hakainde for his private property irrespective of how he acquired it. We don’t care. We care less, whatever these people are acquiring we care less. But for the community house, we will not allow Hakainde Hichilema to live in that house,” Lubinda charged.





“So Hakainde, be ready my friend. As soon as you leave presidency, we in Tonse shall build you a house, which is befitting of a president in accordance with the law but that community house, thank you for donating it.”



The former cabinet minister further stated that whether President Hichilema liked it or not, Lungu will stand as president in 2026 and scoop him.





Meanwhile, State House through its communication specialist Clayson Hamasaka says the PF will have to wait for 60 years to take over Community House, only if they ever bounce back.



Hamasaka said the former ruling party’s obsession with President Hakainde Hichilema’s house is a sign that it had not healed from the 2021 election defeat.





“We will willingly give Community House to the PF after 60 years if ever they will come back to power. Their (PF) preoccupation is nothing but personal attacks on President Hichilema.”





“Instead of telling Zambians how they will improve and change people’s lives, they are ever talking about the Head of State who is busy working for the best interest of Zambians. So maybe after the next 60 years, we will give them Community House,” said Hamasaka.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 3, 2025