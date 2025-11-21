LUBINDA FIRES PF CHAIRPERSON MPANKANTA AND ACTING SG BRENDA NYIRENDA.Davis Mwila removed from PF central Committee

LUBINDA DROPS PF CHAIRPERSON MPANKANTA AND ACTING SG, BRENDA NYIRENDA





..as he appoints Miles Sampa and Celestine Mukandila as Deputy Secretary Generals Pllitics and Administration…





Lusaka-Friday, 21st November 2025



In a dramatic turn of events, Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda has with immediate removed Chairperson of the Party and Lupososhi MP, Hon. Emmanuel Mpankanta Musonda and Acting Secretary General, and Lundazi MP, Hon. Brenda Nyirenda from the Central Committee.





He has also dropped from the Central Committee Milanzi MP, Hon.Melessiana Phiri, former Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila, and provincial Chairpersons, Chomba Chipili (Northern Province), Christopher Shakafuswa (Lusaka), Abyud Kawangu (North-Western), Tombi Tombi(Western Province).Further, Lubinda has appointed former Minister, Jean Kapata as Acting National Chairperson, Jean Kapata.



He has also appointed Matero MP, Miles Sampa and lawyer, Celestine Mukandila as Deputy Secretary General (Politics and Administration)



Earlier Lubinda cancelled the Central Committee Meeting scheduled for Saturday, 22nd November 2025.





The Meeting was planned to resolve outstanding issues such as the venue,mode of transport, approve the register of delegates, and the appointments of electoral commission for the General Conference.





He said he made the decision reluing on the provisions of Article 61(J) of the Patriotic Front.