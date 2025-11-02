Lubinda has been using PF funerals to campaign – Chanoda

PF member Chanoda Ngwira has accused senior party figures Emmanuel Mwamba and Acting PF President Given Lubinda of engaging in “active politics” while at the same time attempting to silence others from doing the same.

Speaking on Diamond TV’s, Diamond Live last evening, Ngwira accused Information and PF Publicity Secretary Emmanuel Mwamba and acting president Given Lubinda of playing double standards.

He says Lubinda has been conducting political activities across the country, including attending funerals and engaging with party structures — actions he described as clear signs of campaigning.

“Honourable Given Lubinda has been going round campaigning at funerals and with party structures, including SG Nakacinda before his incarceration by this brutal regime,” Ngwira said. “Some members even know that Honourable Given Lubinda is going to contest the PF presidency. You can’t stop others from doing what you are doing.”

Ngwira criticized what he called an “unfair directive” by party leadership aimed at halting endorsements or campaigns for the PF presidency, arguing that such measures stifle internal democracy.

He further warned that continued delays in convening the party convention could lead to renewed divisions similar to those that resulted in some members breaking away in the past.

“The delays being entertained by the current acting president are the same that led the likes of Chabinga and Miles Sampa to grab the party,” he cautioned. “We will not stand and relax and watch things happen the way they have happened before.”

Ngwira commended Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile for his outreach activities, saying his engagement with the grassroots was helping to “revive the fire” within the party.

“Mundubile should be applauded for what he is doing because he is interacting with the people. He has been accepted beyond the PF — he can unite not only the PF but the Zambian people themselves,” Ngwira said.

He called on Acting President Given Lubinda to expedite the process of holding a party convention to allow members to democratically choose their next leader.

“Honourable Given Lubinda, we love you and you’ve done well so far, but just call for a convention. Let people choose a leader they want,” he said.

Ngwira expressed optimism that, despite the current internal tensions, the PF would ultimately unite ahead of the next general elections.

“PF, no matter the confusion near elections, we come together. We lost members like GBM and Chishimba Kambwili, but they came back in 2021 before elections,” he concluded.

Credit: TV Yatu