LUBINDA HAS FAILED LEADERSHIP TEST – KAMBA



FORMER Patriotic Front Lusaka Province chairman Kennedy Kamba says acting party president Given Lubinda has failed to provide leadership in his PF-led faction.





At a media briefing, Mr Kamba charged that Mr Lubinda has failed to unite the party and warned that his leadership risks driving the faction “into a ditch”.





He lamented that the party has failed to hold a convention for over three years and, with less than three months before nominations for the 2026 general elections, PF is “non- existent” while Tonse Alliance has yet to establish a special purpose vehicle (SPV).





“I think my challenge is with the leadership in the party now led by our acting president Given Lubinda. I strongly feel that they are failing to provide leadership. If they have issues, what they were supposed to do is to call us, sit us down and reason with us, which is not happening in PF now,” Mr Kamba said.





He added that the party structures in Kasama and Chawama are no longer part of the alliance, stressing the need for the central committee to agree on an SPV.



Zambia Daily Mail