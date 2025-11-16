‎LUBINDA INSISTS PF CONVENTION WILL PROCEED DESPITE CHABINGA’S DIRECTIVE.



‎By Kwalombota Mwanangombe

‎Patriotic Front (PF) faction Acting President Given Lubinda has insisted that the party will proceed with its planned convention despite a directive from another faction leader, PF President Robert Chabinga, who announced that no convention will be held this year.



‎Mr. Lubinda says the former ruling party will move forward with its convention, arguing that the PF does not reside in the Registrar of Societies, but in the hearts and commitment of its members.

‎Speaking in Livingstone, Mr. Lubinda emphasized that the party remains rooted among the people and their daily challenges, adding that not even Mr. Chabinga will stop him or the party from convening.

‎On Thursday, 13th November 2025, Mr. Chabinga stated that the PF will not hold a convention this year, noting that the last one was held in 2023 and the next is scheduled for 2027.