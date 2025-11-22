LUBINDA MOVES DECISIVELY TO RESTORE ORDER AND STRENGTHEN PF LEADERSHIP

Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda takes firm action to restore discipline and reinforce leadership structures within the party, dismissing several senior officials with immediate effect.

In a bold reorganisation of the PF Central Committee, Lubinda removes Party Chairperson and Lupososhi MP Emmanuel Mpankanta Musonda, Acting Secretary General and Lundazi MP Brenda Nyirenda, Milanzi MP Melessiana Phiri, former Secretary General Davies Mwila, and four provincial chairpersons—Chomba Chipili (Northern), Christopher Shakafuswa (Lusaka), Abyud Kawangu (North-Western), and Tombi Tombi (Western).

https://youtu.be/Pt6Luk2lEoY?si=Sok_Kjy99xLaO3SX

As part of the restructuring, Lubinda appoints former minister Jean Kapata as Acting National Chairperson. He further strengthens the party’s administrative framework by naming Matero MP Miles Sampa and lawyer Celestine Mukandila as Deputy Secretary Generals for Politics and Administration.

Earlier in the day, Lubinda cancels the Central Committee meeting that had been set for Saturday, 22 November. The gathering was expected to finalise crucial preparations for the upcoming General Conference, including venue selection, transport arrangements, the delegates’ register, and the appointment of the conference electoral commission.

All decisions taken fall under the provisions of Article 61(J) of the Patriotic Front Constitution.