Lubinda must finish the fight he has started in PF – Davies Mwila

Lubinda must finish the fight he has started in PF – Davies



By Mubanga Mubanga



Former Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila says party acting president Given Lubinda is trying to cause confusion in the party.





And Mwila said Lubinda must finish the fight he started in PF.



On Friday, Lubinda removed Mwila, acting secretary general Brenda Nyirenda, national chairperson and Lupososhi member of parliament Emmanuel Musonda Mphakanta, among other members of the central committee of the party.





He then appointed Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa (PF) as deputy secretary in-charge of politics and Celestine Mukandila as secretary general in-charge of administration.





In an interview with Daily Revelation on Saturday, Mwila said the decision by Lubinda to remove him and others from the central committee of the party



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lubinda-must-finish-the-fight-he-has-started-in-pf-davies/