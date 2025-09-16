Lubinda not Tonse chairman or presidential candidate – Sean Tembo



THE Tonse Alliance has denied widespread claims that Patriotic Front (PF) acting president Given Lubinda has been adopted as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections.









Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo clarified that Lubinda is merely a regular member of its council of leaders and does not hold any formal leadership position such as president or chairperson within the coalition.





The clarification comes in response to a viral video circulating on social media in which alliance member Webby Mwape is seen announcing that Lubinda had been selected as the alliance’s 2026 flag bearer, a claim the coalition described as false and misleading.





This led to the alliance suspending Mwape for 30 days over his remarks.



Tembo pointed out that some PF members have been misrepresenting Lubinda’s role by labeling him as the acting chairperson of the alliance, when in reality, he holds no leadership position.





He further stated that the misinformation had potential to damage the coalition’s public image and constituted a serious breach of internal rules, citing violations of the alliance’s constitution.



“False claims that Lubinda is the adopted Tonse Alliance 2026 presidential candidate, has put the name of the Alliance into disrepute, and constitutes gross misconduct on your part, as you are in bleach of article 6(f) of the alliance’s constitution,” Tembo stated:





“In the premises above, and pursuant to the powers vested in me by article 23(i) of the Tonse Alliance Constitution, I hereby suspend you [Mwape] from the alliance for 30 days, pending disciplinary proceedings that shall be instituted against yourself. Please be guided accordingly.”





Tembo urged members and the public to rely on official communication channels for credible information and to avoid spreading unverified claims, especially regarding sensitive political matters such as presidential endorsements…https://kalemba.news/politics/lubinda-not-tonse-chairman-or-presidential-candidate-sean-tembo/



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba September 16, 2025