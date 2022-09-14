Lubinda questions HH’s prudence to go campaigning and chides ECZ for secretly printing the ballot papers

Acting President of the Patriotic Front Given Lubinda has question the prudence of Republican President Hakainde Hichilema to President Hichilema to go and campaign for five days in Kwacha and Kabushi when he knew that the matter was before the court.

Speaking after the decision by the High Court to grant Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo and Hon Joseph Malanji, a stay for the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections not to proceed on Thursday, Mr Lubinda said that the decision by the High Court will definitely cut short President Hichilema’s five day working visit on the Copperbelt which he has used to campaign for his candidates in the two Constituencies.

Mr Lubinda commended his party members for standing by the decision to maintain the duo despite various statements from some named civil Society Organisations and government officials that the party must find other candidates, adding that never shall any dictator decide on which candidate must be fielded on the ballot papers by opposition political parties.

“Hakainde Hichilema did not want us to have Malanji and Lusambo on the ballot papers, but we have shown him that using the law of the land, he can not do it,” he said.

Mr Lubinda also castigated the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for quickly Printing ballot papers without the involvement of stakeholders. He has since advised the ECZ against being used by a political hand.

“The money ECZ used to print ballot papers is taxpayers’ money. What gave you the speed to go ahead and print ballot papers without stakeholders being involved? President Hakainde you have been telling the entire world that you are going to be governed by the rule of law. Rule of law also entails that the ECZ must be autonomous,” he said adding that Zambians will turn up in numbers to show that they do not want a dictator.

Mr Lubinda also heaped praise on the Judiciary for not bowing to pressure from the executive arm of Government.

“There is no doubt in my mind that there were putting pressure on you. The evidence was seen when the Minister of Justice, came to court and sat as if he was an official of the court. ….As Minister of Justice, you superintend on the justice of everybody. On that day, the Minister of Justice decided to go against the rights of Lusambo and Malanji by sending a Minister to go and sit together with the attorney Generals Chambers. He has no power to do that,” he said.

“We are happy that we still have some judges who hold their oath of office as an important oath. We will always respect the Judiciary unlike what Mr Hakainde Hichilema used to do,” he said

Meanwhile, there has been no official word from the ECZ on the next course of action on the upcoming Kwacha and Kabushi by elections. Reports have surfaced alleging that the ECZ staff held a meeting to go ahead with the elections tomorrow.

According to Radio Icengelo, the Commission held a briefing with the media, election agents and police ahead of the Kabushi parliamentary by-election yesterday explaining how the process would be done despite candidates from both Kabushi and Kwacha withdrawing.

Kabushi Constituency returning Officer Elias Mwalaba facilitated the briefing held at Ndola Primary School and Copperbelt Provincial Electoral Officer McClaude Nyirenda was also in attendance.