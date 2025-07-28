LUBINDA, SINKAMBA HAVE CONTRADICTED KBF… He must leave Tonse if he’s not ready to acknowledge PF as anchor party  – KAMBA

LUBINDA, SINKAMBA HAVE CONTRADICTED KBF – KAMBA

… He must leave Tonse if he’s not ready to acknowledge PF as anchor party





PF central committee member Kennedy Kamba says acting PF president Given Lubinda and Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba have confirmed to him that Kelvin Bwalya Fube, also known as KBF, issued the remarks he is trying to distance himself from in last Friday’s Daily Revelation lead story.





And Kamba has accused Fube of being happy with the malign activities by the government, through Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga, against the PF as he would want to benefit from the same.





Daily Revelation in its last Friday’s edition quoted KBF, the Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader, arguing that Lubinda could not continue to lead the Tonse Alliance when the substantive vice-chairperson, Dr Dan Pule, was around.





In his posting in the Tonse Presidential Whatsapp Group to contribute to the argument over the alliance chairmanship, and made available to Daily Revelation, KBF urged all alliance members to be realistic as they analysed issues they were currently facing, especially with regard to PF as a political party.





In his response to what someone had posted in the group, KBF argued that the likelihood of a PF convention was a pipedream that he could not even entertain, urging against pretense and giving “our friends in the PF false hopes” because that was wrong.





Following the publication of the story, KBF’s media team issued a statement dismissing the story and gave Daily Revelation 24-hours within which to retract and apologise to KBF.





But Kamba said he had been in touch with Lubinda and Sinkamba who confirmed to him that Fube actually



