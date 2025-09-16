LUBINDA STOLE 300, 000 DOLLARS DONATED BY LATE EDGAR LUNGU’S FRIENDS FOR THE FUNERAL – PF





A section leader of PF Brian Mundubile has accused another section leader of the PF Given Lubinda as having stolen 300, 000 dollars meant for Edgar Lungu’s funeral.





Mundubile also says Raphael Nakacinda stole 150, 000 dollars.





“There is hunger at the PF secretariat and I am tired of people calling me Honourable, Honourable asking for money and yet uyu Lubinda and Nakachinda stole money from businessmen who contributed for Edgar’s funeral,” lamented Mundubile.