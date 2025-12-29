Zambia’s Justice System Being Politicised

Lubinda warns selective law enforcement undermines democracy and intimidates political opponents





Acting Patriotic Front (PF) president Given Lubinda has accused the UPND-led government of politicising Zambia’s justice system, warning that selective application of the law is undermining democracy and disadvantaging ordinary citizens. He made the remarks in a recent interview, addressing governance, accountability, and the rule of law.



In the interview held by *Change Makers online*, Mr. Lubinda said Zambia’s institutions are increasingly being used to intimidate political opponents while alleged wrongdoing involving individuals linked to the government remains unaddressed.



“When people have cases, they are neither investigated nor taken to court,” he said. “This does not help the electorate, and it does not help the country.”

Mr. Lubinda argued that allegations publicly raised by President Hakainde Hichilema against certain individuals have yet to result in investigations or prosecutions, raising concerns about selective justice and the politicisation of legal processes.



He stressed that Zambia’s justice system is founded on the principle that one is innocent until proven guilty and warned against public accusations unsupported by legal action. He said political leaders should allow institutions to function independently rather than relying on public statements.



The PF acting president also criticised what he described as a climate of fear and intolerance surrounding government projects, claiming that critics are often treated as enemies of the ruling UPND.



“Can people not question government projects simply because they are associated with UPND?” he asked, calling for greater transparency and accountability in the implementation of initiatives announced by the President.

Citing his personal experience, Mr. Lubinda said he was previously subjected to police harassment and brutality, while others in similar circumstances were allegedly treated differently, reinforcing his argument that the justice system is being politicised.



He warned that unresolved allegations and untested claims would eventually be scrutinised, if not under the current administration then by a future government.



“If these matters are not tested now, they will be tested by the next government,” Mr. Lubinda said.

On opposition cooperation, Mr. Lubinda confirmed that a decision had been made within the alliance framework to use the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) as a political vehicle, stating that the move was collectively agreed upon and communicated publicly.



He urged citizens to remain engaged, defend democratic space, and resist intimidation, stressing that political participation should serve the interests of ordinary Zambians, particularly the poor.

The UPND government has not yet responded to the allegations raised by the PF acting president.



Source: Hot Information Newspapers.