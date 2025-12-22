LUBINDA’S DECISION TO EXPEL MPS SHOWS HE’S FAILED TO UNITE PF – PF faction Deputy SG Brenda Nyirenda

LUBINDA’S DECISION TO EXPEL MPS SHOWS HE’S FAILED TO UNITE PF – NYIRENDA



PF faction Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says Given Lubinda’s decision to expel members of parliament who voted in favour of Bill 7 shows that he has failed to unite the party.





Nyirenda adds that Lubinda should have called for a central committee meeting and allowed the MPs to exculpate themselves.



On Thursday, Lubinda, who is PF faction acting president expelled PF members of parliament who voted in favour of Bill 7 on Monday last week.





Those from the PF believed to have voted for the Bill include Kanchibiya MP Sunday Chanda, Chitambo MP Remember Mutale, Kantanshi MP Anthony Mumba, Isoka MP Marjorie Nakaponda, Kamfinsa MP Christopher Kang’ombe, Lupososhi MP Musonda Mpankata, and Kasama Central MP Sibongile Mwamba, as well as other UPND-aligned PF MPs.





In an interview on Sunday, Nyirenda said the opposition Members of Parliament faced a lot of intimidation which influenced their votes for the Bill.





“As a leader, he is supposed to call those people and listen to them, what challenges did they have? This idea of just waking up and expelling people is not healthy, it shows that he has failed to unite the party. There’s a lot of pressure than what meets the eye, there’s a lot of pressure that MPs go through and what I would want to tell [you] is that there was a lot of pressure.

You can imagine if what we are hearing, where MPs were captured, quarantined [and] enticed, do you think people can be able to make the correct decision? That’s why for me, I can’t celebrate that win, it’s not a win because in there, there [were] threats, there is quarantine in there, there’s enticement, in there, there’s corruption. So, it’s not a Bill which has passed because it was supposed to pass, there was a lot of intimidation on the opposition members of parliament,” Nyirenda said.





Asked if she was in support of the expulsions, Nyirenda replied in the negative, adding that the decision was not procedural as no central committee meeting was convened to make the resolutions.





“I’m not for that idea, I know the members made a mistake but he never even had [a] chance to meet with the same members before the Bill was passed, how can you be giving instructions online and expect people to adhere?

The procedure is not being followed, if you are going to expel members of parliament, you need to have a central committee meeting and be able to charge them, ask them to exculpate themselves, that’s the only way you can know how to resolve issues but this idea of just waking up and acting out of….just because Michael Sata did that you think that the grace is the same, it’s not very good. I don’t support that,” said Nyirenda.



News Diggers