Lubinda’s Decisions Illegal…PF Constitution does NOT allow an Acting President to fire Central Committee members alone- PF Chairperson Musonda Mpankanta

Lubinda’s Decisions Illegal-Musonda Mpankanta



Mpankanta to hold Press Conference



Patriotic Front First elected Member of Parliament and current Chairperson of the Party, Lupososhi MP, Hon. Emmanuel Musonda Mpankata has stated that the announcements by acting President, Given Lubinda to remove him and others were unfortunate, illegal and were null and void.





“The PF Constitution does NOT allow an Acting President to fire Central Committee members alone. Such decisions must be approved by the Central Committee or National Council.

Structural positions like Chairperson, SG, and Deputy SG cannot be dissolved or reshuffled by one person.”he said.





“Courts have ruled before that PF decisions made without Central Committee ratification are invalid.”



“Therefore, the removed officials legally remain in office and must continue their duties as protected by the PF Constitution.”





Our members should stay calm as we embark on resolving this matter. This is not the time to have further divisions Stay firm. The Constitution is on your side.”he said.





“We will be holding a press conference since these matters were communicating directly to the nation. We hope that after this, we will resolve internal matters within the institutional mechanisms such as the Central Committee and not parade ourselves to the public gallery”he said.





In a dramatic turn of events, Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda has with immediate removed Chairperson of the Party and Lupososhi MP, Hon. Emmanuel Mpankanta Musonda and Acting Secretary General, and Lundazi MP, Hon. Brenda Nyirenda from the Central Committee.





He has also dropped from the Central Committee Milanzi MP, Hon.Melessiana Phiri, former Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila, and provincial Chairpersons, Chomba Chipili (Northern Province), Christopher Shakafuswa (Lusaka), Abyud Kawangu (North-Western), Tombi Tombi(Western Province).

Further, Lubinda has appointed former Minister, Jean Kapata as Acting National Chairperson, Jean Kapata.





He has also appointed Matero MP, Miles Sampa and lawyer, Celestine Mukandila as Deputy Secretary General (Politics and Administration)



Earlier Lubinda cancelled the Central Committee Meeting scheduled for Saturday, 22nd November 2025.





The Meeting was planned to resolve outstanding issues such as the venue,mode of transport, approve the register of delegates, and the appointments of electoral commission for the General Conference.





He said he made the decision reluing on the provisions of Article 61(J) of the Patriotic Front.