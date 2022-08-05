LUBINDA’S GIMMICK FOR POLITICAL RELEVANCE WILL NOT WORK – MWALITETA

Misleading reports from Mr Given Lubinda that the PF Secretariet was attacked is both untrue charges UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta.

Following insinuations from the Patriotic Front acting president Given Lubinda alleging that their party secretariat was attacked, Mr Mwaliteta observed that the PF has derailed from offering meaningful political discourse to cheap hoaxes.

“No one knows where Lubinda is basing his accusations, we are not going to behave like PF did. Lubinda should stop crying, the zambian people and the party Upnd have better things to concentrate on.” Said Mr. Mwaliteta

He advised the Pf to conduct a serious introspection among themselves on how they failed to govern.

He adds that the UPND has a duty to maintain peace and govern the country in accordance with the law.

He advised the PF to deal with their failed project of rebranding and explaining their corrupt wealth.

“we are a very peaceful party and living according to the promises we made to the zambian people, its evident on the few months we have been in government.”