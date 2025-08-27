Lubinda’s statement on Tonse presidential candidate is a personal wish – Sean Tembo





TONSE Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo says Given Lubinda’s recent remarks that only a PF member can ascend to the alliance’s presidency were nothing but personal wishes.





Last Friday, during a TV interview, Lubinda, the stand in PF president declared that only PF members would be allowed to contest the Tonse Alliance presidency.





However, in an interview with Kalemba, Tembo responded that any statements uttered by Lubinda or any other Tonse Alliance member who is not the spokesperson of the alliance should not be taken seriously.





He said the alliance was a well established organisation that had systems and processes in place, especially when it comes to who communicates alliance business to the general public and the media.





“If any individual, other than the spokesperson of the Tonse Alliance makes a statement to do with the business of the Tonse Alliance, you should treat such statements as per individual opinions of the people that made the statement and not the representative of the official position of the Tonse Alliance… that includes any and all statements that are alleged to have been made by the PF acting president honourable Given Lubinda regarding who can be a presidential candidate in the Tonse Alliance,” said Tembo.





“All those statements should be treated as individual opinions of honourable Given Lubinda and not the official position of the Tonse Alliance.”



Tembo explained that the alliance remained open to communicating to the public when it is fit to do so.





“As and when the Tonse Alliance deliberates on that matter and if we see it necessary and fit to communicate to the general public, we are going to communicate through established channels and that is through the office of the Alliance spokesperson,” stated Tembo.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 26, 2025