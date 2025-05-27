LUFEYO NGOMA CEASED TO BE DC OF LUMEZI IN NOVEMBER 2024



Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole says UPND Lumezi Parliamentary candidate Lufeyo Ngoma was not serving as Lumezi District Commissioner at the time of his adoption.





Addressing journalists in Chipata today, Mr THOLE said Mr Ngoma ceased to be District Commissioner last year when his contract expired.





Mr Thole said after the contract expired, Mr Ngoma wrote to the government about his decision not to renew his contract.





According to Mr Ngoma’s letter dated 15 March 2025 addressed Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, he decided not to renew his contract that expired in November last year in order to pursue professional and personal aspirations.



ZNBC