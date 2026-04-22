Lufthansa to Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Market Pressures





Germany’s flagship carrier Lufthansa has announced a significant reduction in its summer flight schedule, citing operational and cost pressures linked to global fuel market conditions.





According to multiple credible aviation and international news reports, Lufthansa plans to cancel approximately 20,000 short-haul flights between May and October 2026. The adjustment equates to an average reduction of around 120 flights per day during the period.





The airline clarified that the decision is primarily driven by a sharp increase in jet fuel prices and broader market uncertainties affecting aviation operations. While global supply chains have experienced disruptions, Lufthansa indicated that its fuel supply remains secured in the near term, emphasizing that the move is part of a broader effort to optimize efficiency and maintain operational stability.





Industry analysts note that airlines across Europe are closely monitoring fuel price volatility and adjusting capacity where necessary to manage costs and maintain profitability.



Source:

Information compiled from reports by Anadolu Agency, Aviation24.be, and Sky News.