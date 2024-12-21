Luigi Mangione receives 87 pieces of mail and 163 donations while behind bars

UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson’s murd£r suspect, Luigi Mangione, has received lots of messages just over a week after he was taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections confirmed the news to The Independent.

As of Thursday morning, Mangione had received 54 emails, 87 pieces of mail and 163 deposits into his commissary account, an account that allows inmates to purchase items from behind bars.

The spokesperson did not confirm how much money was in the account.

Mangione was being held in pre-trial detention at a state correctional facility in Huntingdon before he was extradited on Thursday to New York, where he’s been charged with murd£r in connection with the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson, the healthcare company’s CEO, on December 4 in Manhattan.

The suspect’s mail will be forwarded to his detention facility in New York.

The alleged assassin has drawn attention from internet admirers after he was taken into custody at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania last week.

Upon his arrest, online retailers began hawking merchandise featuring Mangione’s mugshot and the words “Free Luigi”.

His Pennsylvania attorney recently told reporters he had to decline offers from strangers to fund Mangione’s legal bills. Even so, his supporters still managed to raise over $100,000 for a defence fund.

The suspect appeared in court on Thursday, where he waived his right to extradition. He’s been transported to New York to face charges of murder in the first degree in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of murder in the second degree.

Upon his arrest on December 9, Pennsylvania officials hit him with charges of forgery, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of crime, and false identification to law enforcement authorities.

He’s also facing the following federal charges: murd£r through the use of a firearm, two stalking charges, and a firearms offence.