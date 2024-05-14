Luis Diaz addresses future at Liverpool amid Barcelona, PSG links

Luis Diaz has expressed contentment with his current situation at Liverpool amidst speculation linking him with a summer departure from Anfield.

The Colombian winger has become a crucial figure in Jurgen Klopp’s squad since his arrival in January 2022. With 13 goals across all competitions this season, Diaz has attracted interest from several top European clubs.

While a move to Paris Saint-Germain has been frequently mentioned, particularly with Kylian Mbappe’s impending departure from the Ligue 1 side, Barcelona’s admiration for Diaz is evident, although financial constraints hinder their pursuit.

Despite the transfer rumours, the 27-year-old seems inclined to prolong his tenure at Anfield. With his existing contract running until 2027, Diaz recently affirmed that he is not currently considering a departure from Liverpool.

In an interview with club media, Diaz said: “I have grown a lot. From the beginning of my career to today, I feel that with the passage of days and years, living each experience in each different team and coming to this great club that is Liverpool leaves you with a lot of learnings.

Liverpool is preparing to usher in a new era under the leadership of incoming manager Arne Slot, as the legendary Jurgen Klopp steps down from his role at the end of the season.

While Klopp’s final season may not have been filled with the usual glory, Diaz remains optimistic, believing that there are still valuable lessons to be gleaned from the campaign.

“You learn more and more to be a professional, to be a better person, to be a good teammate, and to be a good guy. The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club; I have no doubt about that.

“Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100%, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do. I’m always grateful to God for every opportunity.”

“For us, it was crucial to win the league and all the competitions we were in,” Diaz said of Klopp’s farewell. “Unfortunately, the results lately could not be achieved. We fell [behind] as a team, but we had a decent season, both individually and as a group.

“There are many things to improve so we can have a perfect season. But I’m happy and content to be here.”

Liverpool return to action on Monday when they travel to Aston Villa.