Croatian midfielder, Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid which will keep him at the Bernabeu until 2025.

The 38-year-old Ballon d’Or winner in 2018 won a sixth Champions League crown as well as a fourth LaLiga title with Real last season.

Modric’s previous contract expired at the end of the 2023-24 season but the Croatian told fans he would return next season when they were celebrating their Champions League triumph which extended Real’s record to 15 European Cups.

“Real Madrid CF and Luka Modric have agreed to extend the contract of our captain, who will be linked to the club until 30 June 2025,” Real Madrid said in a presser.

“Modric arrived at Real Madrid in 2012, and in his twelve seasons representing our shirt he has become a Real Madrid and world football legend.”

“He has won 26 titles with Real Madrid: 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 2 Copas del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups. Modric is one of only five players to have won 6 European Cups and has the most titles in the history of our club,” the club added.

“On an individual level, Modric won the Ballon d’Or, the FIFA Player of the Year Award and was named UEFA Player of the Year in 2018. He has been part of the FIFA FIFPro World XI 6 times and has been voted the Champions League’s Best Midfielder twice. He has won 1 Ballon d’Or and 1 Silver Ball at the Club World Cup. With the Croatian national team, he won the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup and the Bronze Ball at the 2022 World Cup.”

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has featured in 534 matches for Los Blancos, scoring 39 goals

The Croat played 46 times across all competitions in 2023-24 but started on just 23 occasions.