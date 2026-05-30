LUKASHENKO: “I JOKED WITH MACRON – COME TO MINSK, SIT WITH PUTIN, MAN‑TO‑MAN”





The Belarusian leader reveals a May 24 phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron – and says Macron did not rule out a direct meeting with Putin in Minsk.





🔴 What Lukashenko told reporters:



🗣️ “I joked: maybe you’re not crazy about Moscow – come to Minsk, along with Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], and I would meet you there.”





✉️ Macron’s reply: “I wouldn’t rule out such a meeting.”



🤝 Lukashenko’s suggestion: “So we need to call Putin. Come over, sit down, and have a man‑to‑man conversation.”





🔴 Also on Armenia (EAEU vs EU):



🇦🇲 Lukashenko called on Armenia to weigh gains and losses before choosing between the EAEU and the EU.





🇷🇺 Putin has promised to detail the consequences of leaving the EAEU for Armenia.