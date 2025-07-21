LUKULU COMMUNITY WELCOMES $135 MILLION SOLAR POWER PROJECT BY NASPEC





LUKULU | WAGON MEDIA TEAM

20th July 2025



A wave of optimism is sweeping across Mulongo area in Mwandi Ward, Lukulu District, following the proposal by Nalolo Solar Power Energy Company Limited (NASPEC) to establish a 160-megawatt solar power plant in the region.





The project, pegged at $135 million, will be developed in phases, beginning with an initial output of 80 megawatts. Once operational, it is expected to improve energy access in Lukulu and enhance electricity supply to Western and North-Western Provinces via the Mumbezhi transmission line.





Set to occupy 175 hectares of land under Chief Imenda, the project will include:



Installation of 314,054 solar panels



Deployment of 458 string inverters



Advanced monitoring and control systems





The project is entering its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) stage, with the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) expected in Lukulu within the next two months.





During a recent community engagement meeting held in Mulongo, traditional leaders, local residents, District Commissioner Mr. Kelly Kapaku, and Mwandi Ward Councillor Hon. Palata Kandeleyi all expressed strong support. The community acknowledged the project’s potential to create jobs, expand clean energy access, and stimulate long-term economic growth.





“This is more than just a power project — it’s a gateway to opportunity for the people of Lukulu,” remarked one community elder.





With full community endorsement and government backing, NASPEC is poised to move swiftly into implementation—marking a major leap toward clean energy and rural transformation in Lukulu District.



WAGON MEDIA TEAM



Image for illustration purposes only.