LUKULU WARD PF COUNCILOR ENDORSES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS





Mfuwe, Zambia – Lukulu Ward Councilor under the Patriotic Front (PF), Alfred Mwape, has officially declared his support for President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Speaking during the ongoing campaign for the Mfuwe parliamentary by-election, Councilor Mwape said the UPND’s message of development has struck a strong chord with local residents.





He emphasized that the ruling party’s commitment to uplifting communities has been clearly demonstrated through visible developmental projects





Mwape explained that he and several other councilors have observed the government’s hands-on approach to governance and service delivery.





He noted that such progressive leadership gives him confidence to support President Hichilema’s continued stay in office.





The Councilor further announced his full backing of UPND candidate Malama Mfunelo in the upcoming Mfuwe by-election.





He encouraged residents of Mfuwe to vote for Mr. Mfunelo to ensure continued development and representation.





Meanwhile, Chingola Central Member of Parliament Chipoka Mulenga praised Councilor Mwape for choosing to side with progress and unity.





Mulenga stated that President Hichilema’s development agenda is inclusive and targets all parts of the country equally.





The Mfuwe parliamentary seat became vacant following the conviction and imprisonment of the former MP, Maureen Mabonga, for seditious conduct, with polls scheduled for August 7, 2025.



