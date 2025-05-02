“Lumezi: A Must-Win for the Party and President”- Anderson Banda



Anderson Banda declared, “We will not let down the President and The Party,” emphasizing the determination to secure Lumezi in the upcoming by-election. For Banda, Lumezi is more than just a constituency – it’s in his bloodstream. “I was born in Lumezi, and my umbilical cord was buried here,” he proudly asserts.



The stakes are high, and the party is determined to put the records straight. With a strong candidate like Anderson Banda, the party is confident in its ability to deliver a decisive victory. The people of Lumezi are eager for a leader who will work tirelessly to address their needs and contribute to the development of the constituency.



Banda’s leadership is poised to make Lumezi an even stronger bastion of support for the President and the party. “The message is clear: Lumezi will not be taken for granted, and the party will stop at nothing to ensure a victory that will set the records straight.” With Banda at the helm, the party’s resolve remains unwavering.