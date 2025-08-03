LUMEZI CONSTRUCTING FOUR CDF FUNDED HEALTH POSTS AT MORE THAN K2 MILLION





Lumezi Town Council is constructing four health posts accompanied with waterborne toilets at a cost of more than K2 million using the 2025 Constituency Development Fund CDF allocation.





These are; Construction of Chiweza Health Post and waterborne toilets in Kazembe ward, construction of Mbuzi Health Post in Kapangala ward, construction of Kavinaka Health Post and waterborne toilets in Kaikumbe ward and construction of Chasera Health Post in Chibande ward.





The Local Authority is spending K2,736,342.85 of this year’s Constituency Development Fund and projects are earmarked for completion by end of October, 2025.





And residents are excited with the projects as most areas have no existing health facilities forcing them to cover distances of between 20 to 50 kilometers to access healthcare services at nearby facilities.





For residents of Mbuzi village in Chitungulu chiefdom, patients have to cover 23 kilometers to Kataba Health Post, about 50 kilometers to Chanyalubwe Health Post and more than 30 kilometers to Chitungulu Health Post which are the existing nearby facilities.





Meya Sakala of Mbuzi village says the coming of the health facility in the area will to a great extent alleviate challenges faced by women in accessing healthcare services from far places.





Ms. Sakala has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for spearheading meaningful development in rural areas using CDF calling on government to continue on such strides.





And Maria Chirwa of the same area says given the human and wildlife interaction in the area, it is a challenge for patients to access healthcare services especially during the night due to safety concerns.





Ms. Chirwa says expectant mothers will now have a facility within reach as they will no longer have to cover long distances to access health services





Issued by;

Irvin Muyumbwa

Assistant Public Relations Officer

LUMEZI TOWN COUNCIL