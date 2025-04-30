LUMEZI IS OUR BABY, BRUCE KANEMA



Tuesday April 29th, 2025



Following the announcement by the Electral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of the dates for Lumezi parliamentary seat being *Thursday, June 26th 2025* , the North-Western Province Youth Wing, under the dynamic leadership of Chairman Bruce Kanema, is on a mission to win the seat.



With unwavering optimism, Kanema rallies youths to take ownership of the seat, emphasizing that “Lumezi is our baby.”



As the spokesperson for provincial youth chairmen nationwide, Kanema stresses that elections aren’t won on social media but through tireless groundwork. The Provincial Youth Committee is ready to be part of the foot soldiers driving this campaign.



Kanema urges UPND youths across the country to get involved, mobilize communities, and spread the party’s message. With determination and hard work, they’re confident of a landslide victory.



With youthful energy and dedication, the UPND youth wing is poised to make history in Lumezi.



*Gladson Mbasela*

UPND Provincial Youth IPS

Northwestern province