LUMEZI TOWN COUNCIL SECRETARY CITE’S ABSENCE OF CBD AS A BARRIER TO DEVELOPMENT



Lumezi Town Council Secretary Mary Sinkala says the absence of a Central Business District (CBD) is hindering development in the area.



Ms. Sinkala said traditional leaders have since been engaged to help ensure that the district is allocated land for a CBD.



She said this when Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Lewis Mwape addressed civil servants before touring Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects.



Meanwhile, Dr. Mwape stated that the issue is receiving active attention from the government.



He also appealed to traditional leaders to be more receptive to the need for national development.