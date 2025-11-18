LUMUMBA MEETS MUNDUBILE, WARNS ZAMBIA AGAINST SLIPPING INTO DIVISION



By BMM Media



A brief but powerful meeting took place this afternoon when renowned Pan-Africanist Prof. Patrick Lumumba paid a courtesy call on PF presidential candidate and Mporokoso Member of Parliament Hon. Brian Mundubile. The two leaders exchanged reflections on Zambia’s political landscape, regional stability, and the responsibilities that fall on those who seek to lead.





Hon. Mundubile shared the mounting challenges facing the Zambian opposition, particularly the tensions surrounding the ongoing constitution-making process being pushed by the UPND government. He expressed concern that the process is moving ahead without broad national consensus, warning that constitutions created against the people’s will rarely stand the test of time.





Prof. Lumumba, known across Africa for his principled clarity on governance and democracy, urged Zambians to safeguard the peace and unity the nation has enjoyed for decades. He reminded that countries such as Madagascar and Sudan offer cautionary lessons on the consequences of political exclusion, divisive reforms, and unresolved national grievances. Zambia, he said, must not walk the same path.





The professor also issued a sober warning about the rising frustration among the youth. He noted that impatience, economic stress, and declining trust in institutions can become a dangerous combination if not addressed with honesty and urgency. Without proper leadership, he cautioned, these pressures could push the country toward long-term instability.





Both leaders agreed on the need for political maturity, national dialogue, and a constitutional process that reflects the hopes of all citizens—not the ambitions of a few. Their conversation offered a reminder that Zambia’s stability is not automatic; it must be protected by strong institutions and leaders committed to the nation’s collective good.