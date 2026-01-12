Lumumba Vea has done more for DR Congo’s image than many official ambassadors – Koffi Olomide

 Koffi Olomide :



The DRC spent more than $50 million trying to gain global recognition through big names like Barcelona, Monaco, and AC Milan. But one humble man, Lumumba Vea with no car, no house, no entourage brought worldwide attention to the country just by being himself.





He never spoke or promoted himself, yet his silence spoke volumes. He’s done more for the country’s image than many official ambassadors.





Now, people are waiting for the President to officially welcome him but that should have already been handled by the government.