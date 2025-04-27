LUNDAZI COUNCIL CHAIR AND PF COUNCILLORS ENDORSE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR 2026 ELECTIONS.



Lundazi Town Council Chairperson Golden Tembo, along with five Patriotic Front (PF) councillors including Lumezi Vice Council Chairperson Blastone Ngoma have endorsed the candidature of President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 general elections.



Mr. Tembo stated that the district has experienced notable development under the UPND government.



He also urged the people of Lumezi to vote for a candidate from the ruling party in the upcoming parliamentary by-election.



Ward councillors, including Kazembe Ward Councillor Emmanuel Miti, said their wards have seen significant improvements due to the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



They added that there is nothing in the opposition that would make them turn away from the progress brought by the Hakainde Hichilema-led government.



Meanwhile, UPND Provincial Chairperson Peter Phiri invited other councillors to support the developmental agenda of the ruling party.



He emphasized that elected leaders should prioritize serving the people who elected them, rather than maintaining loyalty to political parties.



Breeze FM