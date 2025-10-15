LUNDAZI MAN D|ES AFTER WINNING K260,000 FROM BONANZA



A 43 year old man of Riverside Compound in Lundazi district has di€d in an unclear circumstance after winning K260, 000 from a gaming machine popularly known as Bonanza.





Undani Phiri was last seen alive on October 11, 2025 when he left home to go and take some locally brewed beer at an unknown place.





The now deceased is alleged to have gone home around 15:00 hours and informed his 60-year-old mother, Witness Chabinga, that he had won some bonanza money before he again left home on the same day to go and continue drinking beer.





East Police Chief, Robertson Mweemba said in Lundazi that the deceased person returned home around 23:30 hours in a drunken state and went to his bedroom to sleep.





On October 12, 2025, his mother went to wake him up around 06:00 hours, only to discover that he was unconscious and was rushed to Mwase Zonal Health Centre where he was pronounced d£ad on arrival.





Police suspect no foul play as no physical body injuries were found on him.



 Illustration purposes



©ZANIS