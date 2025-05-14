LUNGU A FAILED STATESMAN

CHIPOKA SAYS HIS COMMENT ON DRUGS ISSUE DISAPPOINTING





By: Zambia Daily Mail



Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says former President Edgar Lungu’s allegation that corruption has worsened under President Hakainde Hichilema is not only disappointing but not befitting a man who once held the presidency.





He said the recent decision by the United States to cut K1.4 billion health sector support was not due to theft of drugs as claimed by Mr. Lungu, who also echoed the misinformation shared on social media.





Mr. Mulenga maintains that the aid withdrawal is related to procurement and not the theft of medicines from health facilities.





He reminded Mr. Lungu that as Head of State, he presided over some of the most troubling years in Zambia’s economic history and failed to address similar problems.



“President Hichilema’s administration has done more to fix the system than damage it,” he said





Mr. Mulenga cited that under the UPND administration, the number of health facilities increased to around 70 percent, demonstrating that HH has not failed the sector.





He said Mr. Lungu’s statements reflect bitterness and misdirection, and urged the public to differentiate facts from politically-motivated propaganda.