🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Lungu Body Impasse Evolving as Makebi Heads to South Africa
The legal and political standoff over the remains of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has remained fluid with family lawyer Makebi Zulu travelling to Johannesburg this afternoon following a night of sharply conflicting claims, court filings, and government action.
Zulu confirmed his departure after stating that a South African court had ordered the return of the body to Two Mountains Funeral Parlour and directed both the Zambian and South African governments to explain why they should not be cited for contempt.
“The Supreme Court has just given us a stay… [they] have been ordered to take back the body,” he said.
However, by midday, the body had not been returned, a development that appears to have prompted his decision to travel and engage directly on the ground.
This latest move follows a dramatic sequence of events on Wednesday night.
Earlier, Zulu had told local media, including Diamond TV Zambia, that the remains had been removed from the mortuary by South African authorities and “unknown individuals,” raising alarm that the body had effectively “gone missing.”
The claim was amplified by PF-aligned KBN TV, triggering public concern and political reaction.
But narrative shifted within hours.
Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha issued a formal statement clarifying that the movement of the remains was not clandestine but executed under a standing Pretoria High Court judgment of August 8, 2025, which transferred custody of the body to the Zambian government following the collapse of the family’s appeal.
“The High Court… formally transferred the mortal remains… to the Zambian Government,” Kabesha stated, adding that the body had been relocated to a South African government-managed facility.
Legal documents that later surfaced added further complexity rather than clarity.
The circulating paperwork, cited by Zulu as evidence of a Supreme Court intervention, is in fact an urgent application before the High Court in Pretoria, accompanied by an interim order. The document directs parties to “show cause” why they should not be cited for contempt and sets a return date in May, indicating that the matter is still pending full hearing.
While the application contains temporary directives, it does not constitute a final ruling from the Supreme Court of Appeal.
This distinction has become central to the dispute.
Government’s position remains anchored in the original High Court judgment, which it has now acted upon. The family, through its legal team, is challenging the manner and timing of that execution through urgent court processes. The result is a legal overlap, where an existing enforceable judgment is now subject to interim restraint pending further argument.
By Thursday afternoon, the situation on the ground remained unresolved.
The body had not been returned to the funeral parlour as claimed in the interim order, raising fresh questions about enforcement, jurisdiction, and coordination between the two governments. Zulu’s travel to South Africa signals an escalation, suggesting the family intends to actively pursue compliance with the interim relief granted.
At its core, the dispute has now moved beyond a simple question of custody.
It has become a layered legal contest involving a High Court ruling, a lapsed appeal, an urgent counter-application, and competing public narratives. Each side is relying on a different stage of the legal process to justify its position, leaving the public caught between law and interpretation.
What remains clear is that the matter is far from settled.
© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu
What I know as reported by credible News Sources like the BBC is that the government of the Republic of Zambia without the Knowledge of the family removed the body of the Late President Edgar Lungu from the Funeral Parlour at night on Wednesday and took it to some unknown place to prepare for its repatriation to Zambia..The BBC has reported this.
Meanwhile the family has applied in the High Court for the body to be taken back to the Funeral Parlour.
And as reported by South African BBC Correspondent Nomsa Maseko on News Day, the Court has ruled that no one should touch the body , and Hearing has been set for 25th May, 2026..
The August 8th Judgement explicitly stated that the movement of the Body has to be done in the presence of the family physician and two Family members who have to accompany the body during the whole process.
If the Government of the Republic of Zambia is acting on the 13th August, 2025 judgement, then it is clearly in breach of what the Judgement stated. THERE WERE NO FAMILY MEMBERS WHEN THEY REMOVED THE BODY FROM THE MORTUARY.
What the government of the Republic of Zambia did on Wednesday night was wrong.. Legally and morally wrong.
And as observed by the Court, there’s no urgency in this matter to warrant such outrageous actions by the government of the Republic of Zambia. We await the hearing on 25th May, 2026.
Forcing matters really is not the way to go. Now a can of worms has been opened… Taking the body of a dead person from the mortuary without the Presence of Family members?? Ichi chena Chafina. Only a sick mind can support this. We don’t do this, especially in our African Culture. This is Taboo.
Now they have started changing goal Posts after seeing the backlash..It’s the South African Police which is doing the investigations to determine the Cause of Death???
This also is no holding up.
P/s.
if the So called people ‘s Brief reposts their Hopeless Propaganda Article, I will also repost my comment. It’s punch for punch.
Lies have no place in our Zambia.