Lungu burial case adjournment not a sign of family lawyer’s ‘smartness’ – Kabimba





FORMER Justice Minister and lawyer, Wynter Kabimba says the Pretoria High Court’s indefinite adjournment of the Lungu family’s leave to appeal case has nothing to do with the smartness of the lawyer representing the family.





This morning, the Pretoria High Court adjourned the leave to appeal hearing case sine die, a Latin term meaning the hearing has been suspended indefinitely.





This means that the court will not set a new date until the Constitutional Court resolves the related matter before it.





Kabimba stated that this is a routine legal procedure and has nothing to do with the perceived competence or “smartness” of the new lawyer representing the family.





The case centers on the Lungu family asserting rights over the body of late former president Edgar Lungu.





Kabimba said because the Constitutional Court involves fundamental human rights, the Pretoria Court must prioritise those claims over other questions, such as who is legally entitled to conduct the burial.





“The ECL family case in South Africa has been adjourned sine die by the High Court. This simply means the hearing will remain suspended until the Constitutional Court concludes the case before it.”





“This has nothing to do with the ‘smartness’ of the new lawyer, it is standard court procedure. Since the family is asserting rights to the body, which is a human rights issue, that matter takes precedence over the question of who should conduct the burial. That is the current gist of the matter,” wrote Kabimba…https://kalemba.news/local/lungu-burial-case-adjournment-not-a-sign-of-family-lawyers-smartness-kabimba/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 18, 2025