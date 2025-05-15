LUNGU COMING HOME



By Henry MWENJENGA



Former President Edgar Lungu will on 28th May, 2025 head back to Zambia after undergoing a series of health treatments.





Lungu has been out of Zambia for months now seeking health services in better health facilities outside Zambia.



The former leader of Zambia has been living at a private residence in South Africa.





As he returns to Zambia, top on his agenda is to remove Hakainde Hichilema from office by any means necessary.



Lungu’s political fate will only be decided when he comes back to the political stage this month.



According to his inner circles, Lungu has recovered and his voice has improved for more political jabs targeted at Hichilema.





The former leader of Zambia will make his first public appearance at KK Airport when he will be landing as Zambians have not seen him in a while.





Political barrage from Lungu is expected immediately journalists will be at the airport to cover his arrival.



His business associates have pledged financial support to Lungu as they believe that only him will give them more business deals.- KOSWE