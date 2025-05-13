“LUNGU CRITICIZES HH OVER U.S. AID SUSPENSION DUE TO HEALTH SECTOR CORRUPTION”



Former President Edgar Lungu has issued a strong statement expressing concern over the recent suspension of U.S. health aid to Zambia, citing alleged corruption in the health sector under the UPND administration.





The announcement by U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales regarding the withdrawal of millions in support for Zambia’s HIV, TB, and malaria programs has sparked national debate. Ambassador Gonzales highlighted serious concerns over mismanagement and misuse of funds between 2021 and 2023 raising alarms about the country’s ability to safeguard health sector investments.





In his statement, Mr. Lungu urged the government to take full responsibility for the developments, saying the situation could have a devastating impact on vulnerable citizens who depend on this critical aid. “Zambians are now facing potential shortages of life-saving medications. This is not a partisan issue it’s a matter of national interest,” Lungu said.





He emphasized that previous governments, including his own, worked closely with international partners such as the United States through programs like PEPFAR and the Global Fund to build a resilient public health response. He noted that progress made in areas like antiretroviral therapy, tuberculosis treatment, and malaria control should not be reversed.





While acknowledging that no administration is perfect, Mr. Lungu said the responsibility for addressing the current crisis rests with the current leadership. “It is not helpful to continue placing blame on the past. The issue at hand falls within the timeline of the current administration, and leadership must rise to the challenge,” he said.





The former president also expressed concern about the reputation of institutions like the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), calling for urgent reforms to restore public and international confidence. “We must protect institutions from reputational damage by ensuring they operate transparently and professionally,” he said.





Lungu further appealed to President Hichilema to take swift corrective action and engage with partners to rebuild trust. “The government must provide clear answers and take steps that demonstrate Zambia’s commitment to good governance and accountability,” he stated.





He called on Zambians to remain hopeful and united, encouraging citizens to hold leaders accountable while preserving national unity. “This is a difficult time, but we have overcome challenges before. What matters now is how we respond,” Lungu said.





In closing, he expressed appreciation to the American people for their longstanding support, reiterating Zambia’s hope for renewed cooperation in the future. “We remain thankful for the partnership with the United States and hopeful that our cooperation in the health sector will continue in the interest of saving lives,” he said.



