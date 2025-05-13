LUNGU FAILED TO DEVELOP EVEN HIS STRONGHOLDS THAT IS WHY WE ARE UNDER PRESSURE – MILUPI





INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Charles Milupi says former president Edgar Lungu did not deliver any development, even in PF strongholds, which has put the UPND government under pressure to attend to those areas.





On Thursday, Lungu, in a Facebook post, claimed his government had delivered development countrywide and did not leave any place behind. “In the 10 years of the Mighty PF in government, we delivered development everywhere in the country in the spirit of One Zambia, One Nation.





I am happy to see our people enjoying the modern Livingstone Intercity Bus Terminus in Southern Province. Indeed, we did not leave anyone and any place behind,” read the post. Commenting on this in an interview, Thursday, Milupi questioned where Lungu had delivered.



Diggers