Lungu falls asleep at Ukwa press conference

WHAT IS YOUR TAKE HOME MESSAGE FROM TODAY’S UKWA BAG PRESS BRIEFING?

By Koswe Editors

The Former President of PF Edgar Lungu was today paraded again in front of cameras in a bid to come and finish what he started as he says he is not yet done.

He is more than ready to continue working for his family and he is currently asking Zambians to give him another job.

It is his right as a loser and opposition member to show interest of being a political leader again and off course he told off Government to take away all his benefits as retired President and that he is ready for political battles.

Forget what happened in Kabwe yesterday because the Police officers should have not stopped those original Miles Sampa PF members who wanted to have a man to man conversation with him.

Anyway, what did he say at his presser today or it was the usual cries by bitter Sakwiba OKOTA Sikota?

NB: To those dreaming that we should not talk about Edgar Lungu, mwanyala because we want to know what things he is going to do that which he didn’t do in 10 years and everyone hoping to be President of Zambia must be questioned and be able to face the media and the public and not throwing tantrums like an ostrich in the desert.

What is it that Edgar Lungu can do to ameliorate the current challenges Zambia is facing? This is the question we want Costa Mwansa and those DJs/Disc jockeys from Hot FM should ask Edgar Lungu when they invite him for a live interview and they must allow Zambians to phone in and also ask Lungu these and many questions.

