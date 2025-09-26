LUNGU FAMILY AND GOVERNMENT BEGIN MEDIATION TALKS OVER BURIAL DISPUTE

Former president Edgar Lunugu’s family spokesperson, Makebi Zulu, reports that government and the family have begun discussions to resolve the ongoing burial impasse.

Speaking in a recent interview, Zulu confirmed that formal talks have commenced and both parties are currently selecting mediators to facilitate the negotiations. “Well [discussions] have commenced and we are in the process of agreeing on mediators, yes,” he stated.

The development follows a significant legal setback for the Lungu family last week, when South Africa’s Pretoria High Court dismissed their application for leave to appeal a previous judgment. The court had originally ordered the repatriation of Lungu’s remains to Zambia, a decision that his widow Esther and other family members contested, arguing the court had erred in its ruling.

Zulu also took the opportunity to dismiss circulating social media claims suggesting Lungu’s body had been secretly transported to Spain, calling such reports “fake news” that would not be dignified with a detailed response.

Regarding the future of ongoing court processes, Zulu indicated that decisions would be made once mediation progresses. “The parties will have to come to an agreement at an appropriate time,” he explained.

The government had announced earlier this month that formal discussions would begin to end the three-month standoff over the former president’s burial arrangements.