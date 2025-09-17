LUNGU FAMILY ASKS SOUTH AFRICAN   SUPREME COURT TO OVERTURN HIGH COURT RULING

ECL FAMILY PETITIONS SUPREME COURT TO BLOCK REPATRIATION ORDER FOR FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S BURIAL
According to the official Patriotic Front (PF) Facebook page, the family of former President Edgar Lungu has petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn the Pretoria High Court’s decision denying them permission to appeal against the lower court’s earlier ruling that he be repatriated to Zambia for burial.
The party reveals that the family has cited errors in the High Court’s assessment of the facts, issues, and law, and has requested leave to refer the matter to the Supreme Court for review.
The High Court rejected the application yesterday. Until the appeal is decided, the body of Mr. Lungu, who died on 5 June, remains in South Africa.
SunFmTvNews
Sishuwa Sishuwa writes:
They have a lot of money to waste. Natural logic is that every body should be buried in their and of birth.
There is nothing about dignity in this circus. The extent to which ECL’s family is going about to stop repatriation of ECL’s body is now becoming very intriguing. I am now 100% sure that the real drama will be at the final verdict. We will ultimately know why this family has been well bent to make sure ECL’s is not buried in Zambia. These numerous frivolous appeals in a clear case where the matter is not on their favor shows that the initial “agreement” ECL’s family had with govt to have body repatriated was never going to happen as they already had calculated alteria motives to sabotage the “agreement”. It was never in good faith “agreement” as they had no intentions to have ECL’s body repatriatiated whatsoever. That body is tied to something here in SA which the Lungus won’t let go of. Thats just my own opinion. Let’s wait at see
