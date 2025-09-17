LUNGU FAMILY ASKS SOUTH AFRICAN   SUPREME COURT TO OVERTURN HIGH COURT RULING

ECL FAMILY PETITIONS SUPREME COURT TO BLOCK REPATRIATION ORDER FOR FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S BURIAL

According to the official Patriotic Front (PF) Facebook page, the family of former President Edgar Lungu has petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn the Pretoria High Court’s decision denying them permission to appeal against the lower court’s earlier ruling that he be repatriated to Zambia for burial.

The party reveals that the family has cited errors in the High Court’s assessment of the facts, issues, and law, and has requested leave to refer the matter to the Supreme Court for review.

The High Court rejected the application yesterday. Until the appeal is decided, the body of Mr. Lungu, who died on 5 June, remains in South Africa.

