VIDEO: LUNGU FAMILY CASE POSTPONED AS HIGH COURT HEARS SETTLEMENT TALKS ARE UNDERWAY

LUNGU FAMILY CASE POSTPONED AS HIGH COURT HEARS SETTLEMENT TALKS ARE UNDERWAY





By Brian Matambo, Sandton, South Africa



The High Court in Pretoria has postponed to Monday, 18 August, the hearing of the Lungu family’s application for leave to appeal, after both sides confirmed that discussions are underway to try and resolve the dispute over the late former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s burial.





Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, appearing for Esther Lungu and other family members, told the court that the parties were “talking to each other about how to resolve the matter” and that more time was needed to explore a possible agreement.





“We have agreed with my learned friend to ask the court for an indulgence to stand down the leave to appeal to Monday at 10 o’clock,” Ngcukaitobi said.





Deputy Judge President Aubrey Phago Ledwaba, acting as presiding judge, acknowledged the update with a note of optimism, saying there was “light at the end of the tunnel,” before adding with caution, “we hope it is a real light, not the oncoming train in the tunnel.”





The court granted the request, standing the matter down to Monday morning. If no agreement is reached by then, the High Court will proceed to hear the application, which seeks to overturn its earlier order directing that Lungu’s remains be handed to the Zambian government for repatriation and a state funeral.