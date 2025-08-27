Lungu family confirms government has reached out for burial negotiations





THE family of late former president Edgar Lungu has confirmed that government has formally reached out to them in a bid to open negotiations over the ongoing burial dispute.





In a statement issued by family spokesperson, lawyer Makebi Zulu, the Lungu family acknowledged that Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has initiated contact with the family to begin formal dialogue.





Zulu stressed the need for trust on the matter of negotiations stating that when trust is broken, deliberate and genuine steps must be taken to rebuild it.





“We wish to acknowledge that Government through the Secretary to Cabinet Mr. Patrick Kangwa has approached the family to initiate formal negotiations.”





“We pray for sincerity and decency to prevail as the environment for suggested negotiations is being fostered in a hope for subsequent resolution of this matter,” stated Zulu.



This morning, the Constitutional Court of South Africa threw out the family’s direct application for appeal over the repatriation of Lungu’s body to Zambia.





The family had sought to bypass the Supreme Court of Appeal in order to have the dispute settled with finality, but the order means the case will follow the standard appeal process.





“The import of the order of the Constitutional Court is that the appeal must first lay to the Supreme Court of Appeal before the Constitutional Court could deal with it, in the event that any party desires to,” explained.



He said the appeal remains active under Section 18(1) of the Superior Courts Act, which allows the status quo to remain in place while the matter is before the courts.



According to Zulu, the family’s appeal rests on two key arguments that the High Court judgment in Pretoria effectively stripped them of all rights over the burial of their relative and secondly that the court wrongly held that Zambian law governs the burial of a former head of state despite no such law existing in Zambia.





“The essence of the appeal by the family is to assert family rights in relation to the burial of a loved one notwithstanding the position one held in life,” Zulu said.





“It is beyond contestation that the Judgment of the High Court and the orders therein suggested that the family had no rights whatsoever in relation to the burial of the late Former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu. This is the position which the family disagrees with.”





He thanked Zambians and other well wishers who have stood with the family during what he described as a difficult period.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 26, 2025