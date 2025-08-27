LUNGU FAMILY DECRIES ALLEGED INSULTING HANDOVER REMARKS ON EDGAR LUNGU

‎LUNGU FAMILY DECRIES ALLEGED INSULTING HANDOVER REMARKS ON ECL

‎The family of the late President Edgar Lungu has rejected as an “insult” alleged remarks by President Hakainde Hichilema suggesting that his predecessor resisted handing over power in 2021, insisting that Mr. Lungu conceded defeat and facilitated a smooth transition.



‎

‎Through spokesperson, Makebi Zulu, the family stated that Mr. Lungu’s democratic credentials should not be questioned, recalling his public declaration that he had accepted the outcome of the 2021 elections and declined calls within the Patriotic Front (PF) to challenge the results in court.



‎

‎“The family is aware of the statements issued by President Hakainde Hichilema on 24th August 2025 while touring the Copperbelt, which tended to insult the legacy of the former President when he alleged that there was resistance to hand over power, when in fact not.

‎



‎“As the former President cannot speak for himself, we take this opportunity to correct that position and state that the former President was a democrat who willingly handed over power to President

‎ Hakainde Hichilema,” the statement read.



‎

‎The family’s remarks come as it continues its legal battle over the burial of the former president, who died in South Africa on June 5, 2025.



‎

‎On Monday, the Constitutional Court declined to grant the family direct access to appeal before it, ruling that the matter must first be heard by the Supreme Court in Pretoria.



‎

‎Zulu explained that the essence of the appeal was to assert the family’s right to participate in decisions surrounding the burial of their relative, contrary to a High Court judgment which, they argue, stripped them of any role in the matter.



‎

‎The family further contended that the South African High Court erred in applying Zambian law, which, they argued, did not provide for the burial of a president who died abroad.



‎

‎The family also confirmed that the Zambian government, through Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, had approached them for formal negotiations over the repatriation and burial.



‎

‎However, they expressed concern over what they termed contradictory statements from ruling UPND officials and President Hichilema himself, saying such remarks threatened to erode trust in the negotiation process.

‎



‎“The family prays for sincerity and decency to prevail as discussions proceed,” Zulu said, adding that efforts must be made to rebuild trust as the dispute heads for further litigation and dialogue.

‎

‎Zambian monitor