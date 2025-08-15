Lungu family fires lawyer Casper Welgemoed, hires   legal heavyweight senior counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

Lungu family fires lawyer



AS the Edgar Lungu repatriation legal battle rages on in the South African courts, the family of the former president has fired their underperforming lawyer, Casper Welgemoed.





Gone is Welgemoed, who last appeared in court looking like a man sitting for an exam in a language he only learnt last week.





And Judge Audrey Ledwaba granted the request, expressing hope for a resolution.



“We hope there is light at the end of the tunnel. We are still optimistic that finality will be reached in the interest of all parties,” said Ledwaba.





Welgemoed’s downfall came when judges began asking questions and he began answering them like a man explaining to his wife why another woman’s name is saved as Airtel in his phone.





When the matter came up before the Pretoria High Court this morning, the family’s previous lawyer, Casper Welgemoed, was replaced by senior counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.





The switch came after Welgemoed struggled to respond to questions from the bench during earlier proceedings.





Ngcukaitobi informed the court that both parties were engaged in discussions to resolve the matter and had agreed to request a postponement.





“The parties are talking to each other about how to resolve the matter. If the discussion succeeds the court will be informed but we need more time than today. And we have agreed with my learned friends to ask the court for an urgency to stand down the leave to appeal to Monday the 18th at 10 o’clock,” he said.





The case follows last Friday’s judgment ordering that the late president’s remains be returned to Zambia for a state funeral and burial at Embassy Park.





The ruling was met with opposition from members of the Lungu family, who subsequently filed an application for leave to appeal, arguing that the court had erred.





The matter will now return to court on Monday, 18 August 2025, at 10:00 hours.



By Catherine Pule in Pretoria, South Africa



Kalemba, August 15, 2025