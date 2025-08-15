Lungu family has petitioned South Africa’s Constitutional Court to stop the order for his body’s repatriation

LUNGU FAMILY TURNS TO SOUTH AFRICA CONCOURT





By Darius Choonya, Pretoria, South Africa



Former President Edgar Lungu’s family has approached the Constitutional Court of South Africa, seeking an ordper to overturn the lower court’s decision to repatriate his body for a state funeral in Zambia.



In an affidavit, former First Lady Esther Lungu argued that no one should be compelled to bury their loved one in accordance with the dictates of the state.





On August 8, 2025, the Lungu family filed an application for leave to appeal the Pretoria High Court judgment that ordered Mr. Lungu’s repatriation.





Earlier, when the matter came up for hearing, the Lungu family, through their lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, informed the Pretoria High Court that they were in talks with the Zambian government regarding the repatriation of the former President’s body for a state funeral in Zambia.





Mr. Ngcukaitobi said both the Lungu family and the Zambian government had agreed to postpone the leave-to-appeal application to Monday, August 18, 2025, to allow discussions to proceed.





He added that the court would be informed if the talks succeeded.





The Pretoria High Court has since set Monday August 18, 2025 for the hearing, expressing hope that the matter will be resolved in the interest of all parties.



Diamond TV