Lungu Family notifies the Pretoria High Court to reactivate their notice of appeal Case instead of   engaging Govt

By Chilufya Tayali

THE LUNGU FAMILY DON’T WANT PEACE

=================

But Makebi Zulu na BaEsther bakwe are a problem, someone has just informed me ati they have notified the High Court to activate their baseless notice of appeal case instead of them engaging Govt.





This means that, the case which was adjourned indefinitely will be given a date of hearing. Then Black Jesus, will try to hypnotize the 3 judges with arguments as to why they should allow the family to go to the Supreme Court.





It will be highly courteous if the judges agree, because this case is very weak and they have shown that they are arrogant and intractable.





Govt has been pleading with these people but, they feel they are more powerful than Edgar Lungu himself when he was alive.





TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!