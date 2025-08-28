Lungu Family notifies the Pretoria High Court to reactivate their notice of appeal Case instead of   engaging Govt

By Chilufya Tayali
THE LUNGU FAMILY DON’T WANT PEACE
But Makebi Zulu na BaEsther bakwe are a problem, someone has just informed me ati they have notified the High Court to activate their baseless notice of appeal case instead of them engaging Govt.
This means that, the case which was adjourned indefinitely will be given a date of hearing. Then Black Jesus, will try to hypnotize the 3 judges with arguments as to why they should allow the family to go to the Supreme Court.
It will be highly courteous if the judges agree, because this case is very weak and they have shown that they are arrogant and intractable.
Govt has been pleading with these people but, they feel they are more powerful than Edgar Lungu himself when he was alive.
I remember in granting time to the Lungu’s lawyer the judge saying, “WE HOPE THERE IS LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL AND NOT THE ACTUAL TRAIN”. Just like he anticipated, the train was hidden behind the light. Now they are going back to the same judge who educated them on being sincere. I am sure he will resight what he said. let us wait and see.
Let them go ahead please. I think there is nobody
Makebi and Esther are witches.
I have never seen a wife who can behave like this. It’s true if the dead spirits hoover around us then they should be terribly disappointed with these evil hearts with motives beyond the dead.
What’s the real issues with this crazy Lungu family.
The grief is no longer on her face, unless it is faked. Bring our man for burial please.