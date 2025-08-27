Lungu Family Reaffirms Commitment to Dignity, Unity and Respect Amid Legal Battles





South Africa, Wednesday, 26th August 2025



The family of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has issued a statement following a recent ruling of the Constitutional Court, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to dignity, respect, and truth in the ongoing matters surrounding his burial.





The family clarified that their earlier legal actions, including applications before both the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court, were aimed at ensuring a faster resolution to the appeal process. While the Constitutional Court has directed that the appeal must first proceed to the Supreme Court of Appeal, the family has reaffirmed its reliance on due process, noting that Section 18(1) of the Superior Courts Act continues to preserve the current status quo.





At the heart of the appeal, the Lungu family stressed, is the fundamental issue of family rights. They contend that the High Court ruling wrongly stripped them of their rightful role in deciding the burial of their loved one, despite his high office.





“The essence of the appeal by the family is to assert family rights in relation to the burial of a loved one notwithstanding the position one held in life,” the statement read.





The family further argued that the High Court had misapplied Zambian law, pointing out that no legal framework exists in Zambia to regulate the burial of a former head of state who passed away abroad. They maintain that the court neither examined the available evidence nor correctly interpreted the applicable laws.





On the matter of repatriation and burial arrangements, the family expressed concern over contradictory orders that introduced conditions inconsistent with the court’s own findings. Nevertheless, they welcomed the government’s willingness to open negotiations, acknowledging outreach efforts by Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa.





Despite this, the family raised concerns about ongoing public commentary from certain government and political leaders, which they fear undermines trust. They expressed particular dismay at remarks made by President Hakainde Hichilema during his Copperbelt tour, which they felt misrepresented the legacy of President Lungu.





Defending the former President’s record, the family reminded the nation that Edgar Lungu was a committed democrat who voluntarily handed over power in 2021. They cited his own public statements at the burial of PF’s Jackson Kungo, where he openly declared his concession and refusal to contest the election outcome, instead choosing to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power.





The family also dismissed insinuations that President Hichilema had been a target of violent plots under the late President’s leadership, calling such claims unfounded and unfair.





Above all, the Lungu family appealed for “sincerity and decency” as the environment for dialogue and resolution is fostered. They underscored the importance of trust, urging all stakeholders to focus on healing rather than division.





The family expressed deep gratitude to the people of Zambia and to countless supporters who have offered prayers and solidarity during this “difficult period.”





“When trust is broken, deliberate and genuine steps must be taken to rebuild it,” the statement affirmed, underscoring the family’s call for unity, respect, and the dignified honoring of their late loved one.