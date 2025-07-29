LUNGU FAMILY SEEKS COSTS OVER CANCELLED SOUTH AFRICA BURIAL
The family of former President Edgar Lungu is seeking a cost order against the Zambian government in the South African High Court over the cancellation of his planned burial in South Africa on June 25, 2025.
According to the family’s latest submissions, the burial was called off after the Zambian government filed an urgent court application on the same day, seeking the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body to Zambia.
They argue that the government’s last minute intervention caused significant emotional and financial distress, warranting a punitive cost order.
The Lungu family says they were forced to abandon funeral arrangements, which had already incurred costs for services including the funeral home, venue hire, transport, clergy, and security. These expenses, they argue, were in line with the late President’s wishes and undertaken under the family’s lawful authority.
They further state that former First Lady Esther Lungu, as the lawful surviving spouse, is entitled under South African law to determine her husband’s burial.
The family insists that Mr. Lungu had clearly and repeatedly expressed that he did not wish to be buried under the current Zambian administration led by President Hakainde Hichilema.
Meanwhile, the Zambian government maintains its stance on repatriating Mr. Lungu’s body, a move the family wants the court to dismiss.
