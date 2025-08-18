Lungu Family spends  approximately 400,000 kwacha per day  in South  Africa- Hon. Matomola  Likwanya

By Hon. Matomola Likwanya

The cost for storing a deceased body at a South African private hospital can vary, but generally, it’s included in the basic undertaker fees, which start around R4,000 which is about k 5,280.85 daily. If we multiply by 60 days it’s = k 316,851





cleaning and taking care of the body daily it’s R10,000 per day which is k 13,202.91 If you multiply ✖️ by 60 days it’s = k 792,174.6.





Hiring a private burrial at a VVIP burrial place like the one the Lungu family picked it’s R 50,000 which is k 65,990.75 plus other funeral arrangements like coffin, funeral services it gets to R 300,000.





Hiring a private security agents in South Africa per hour is R 250 multiplied by 24 hrs that R6000 multiplied by 60 days its R360,000 which Is k475,144.20.





The above costs are on their own with booking apartments for months for over 100people plus legal fees to hire what they call the best lawyers in South Africa. How much do you think they are spending on a day in expenses.





It’s estimated that they spend close to R 300,000 per day on expenses which is about k 395,963.40 multiplied by 60 days it gives you about k 23,757,804 which they have spent so far for the time they have been in South Africa.





Doesn’t that ring a bell on how much this family has in wealth and how they have managed to be this rich in a short space of time.





• They don’t care if the case moves for a year because they have money but if they are concerned about the expenses they are meeting, why have they hired a lawyer who has failed to settle this matter in time. The new lawyer has prolonged this issue and added on the expenses.



Fili Eko tuleya